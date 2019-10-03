Individual shareholder proposal proponents are bad for your portfolio - So why doesn't the SEC limit the number of companies a gadfly can target per year?

We show that the proposals submitted by the most active individual sponsors produce negative abnormal returns if they pass with a majority vote in the shareholder meeting. These proposals are also less likely to be implemented by management and, if implemented, produce negative long-term abnormal returns. Importantly, the remaining proposals appear to generate positive short- and long-term abnormal returns, especially if they are submitted by individual sponsors, indicating that low-cost shareholder activism may be beneficial because it reaches firms that are unlikely to be targeted by hedge fund activists.

The findings make a certain amount of sense. They suggest that proposals made by persons who are better informed have a more positive impact. In contrast, gadflies who use a fire hose to submit countless proposals every season have a negative impact.

Here's the top ten individual proponents:

And here's the effect they have on those unfortunate to hold stock in the targeted companies: