Individual shareholder proposal proponents are bad for your portfolio - So why doesn't the SEC limit the number of companies a gadfly can target per year?

I am reading with interest Nickolay Gantchev and Mariassunta Giannetti, The Costs and Benefits of Shareholder Democracy (March 1, 2019). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3269378
There's a lot here to unpack. But for me the most interesting finding is this:
As shareholders with a minimal investment in a company are allowed to submit proposals to be voted on at the company’s annual meeting, unskilled or uninformed shareholders are able to post a large number of proposals to many different companies.3As a result, a small number of individuals and other sponsors, such as associations and unions, submit an unusually large number of proposals every year. In contrast, investment companies submit very few proposals. Since the most active sponsors are unlikely to have organizational capabilities to analyze dozens of companies, many proposals fail to address the specific firm and its particular context, instead spreading the most recent corporate governance fads, such as the elimination of staggered boards (Cremers, Litov, and Sepe, 2017).
We show that the proposals submitted by the most active individual sponsors produce negative abnormal returns if they pass with a majority vote in the shareholder meeting. These proposals are also less likely to be implemented by management and, if implemented, produce negative long-term abnormal returns. Importantly, the remaining proposals appear to generate positive short- and long-term abnormal returns, especially if they are submitted by individual sponsors, indicating that low-cost shareholder activism may be beneficial because it reaches firms that are unlikely to be targeted by hedge fund activists.
The findings make a certain amount of sense. They suggest that proposals made by persons who are better informed have a more positive impact. In contrast, gadflies who use a fire hose to submit countless proposals every season have a negative impact.
Here's the top ten individual proponents:
And here's the effect they have on those unfortunate to hold stock in the targeted companies:
Panel A of Table 4 provides clear evidence that proposals submitted by the top 10 individual sponsors generate negative short- and long-term abnormal returns. Proposals submitted by other individual sponsors generate strongly positive abnormal returns both in the short- and the long-run, possibly because these sponsors target firms that are less likely to be targeted by hedge fund activism. In contrast, there is no evidence that the top 10 institutional sponsors generate short-term returns different from zero, even though non-top 10 institutional sponsors appear to generate negative long-term returns.
At present, Rule 14a-8 allows a proponent to submit only one proposal per company per year. But the rule allows a proponent to submit a proposal to an unlimited number of companies per year. As a result, gadflies can submit proposals to dozens of companies per year. Given the evidence that gadflies are hurting rather than harming the corporations they target, it's about time the SEC looked at capping the number of proposals folks like John Chevedden can make in a year.
