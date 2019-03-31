Keith Sharfman and Bill Carney on Aruba and appraisal arbitrage causes me to ask "why not just abolish appraisal"?

They begin with a brilliantly concise statement of the problem:

The corporate law world has been abuzz of late about the commendable effort by Delaware’s courts to scale back “appraisal arbitrage”: a trading strategy predicated on deal dissenters receiving via appraisal litigation more for their shares than the deal prices from which they dissent. For years, parties engaging in appraisal arbitrage enjoyed the opportunity to initiate essentially risk free appraisal litigation with substantial upside potential, because it was assumed by courts and litigants that “fair value” entitled dissenters to at least the price of the deal they were rejecting and potentially more. But happily, this misunderstanding and misapplication of the law of appraisal now appears finally to have reached its end.

They continue:

The Court of Chancery Court then struck yet a further blow in 2018 in its appraisal decision in Verition Partners Master Fund, Ltd. v. Aruba Networks, Inc., which awarded deal dissenters even *less* than the deal price. Relying on a previously underenforced provision of Delaware’s appraisal statute, Section 262(h), which excludes from fair value any value that is uniquely associated with the deal from which appraisal-seeking shareholders dissent, the Court of Chancery awarded to the dissenters as fair value only their shares’ public trading price prior to the deal’s announcement.

They go on to discuss various aspects of the debate. Do go read the whole thing. And then answer me this question: Why not just abolish appraisal?

I also commend to your attention my post from 2012 on appraisal.