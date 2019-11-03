Memo to Cardinal Cupich and Archbishop Chaput--The Metropolitan Model is a Very Bad Idea

In February 2019, the Vatican held a Meeting on the Protection of Minors in the Church, which was a global gathering of Church leaders to discuss the sex abuse scandals.[1]The summit was never intended to be a legislative event that would result in specific reforms, but rather was described by Pope Francis as “a ‘catechesis’ on the problem of abuse aimed at bishops who do not understand the issue or what they should do in response to abuse.”[2]Not surprisingly, no new regulations or prohibitions emerged from the Meeting. Instead, Pope Francis’s concluding address announced that the Church would begin developing new legislation guided by eight principles.[3]The fifth of these principles is the one most pertinent for purposes of this article:

Strengthening and reviewing guidelines by Episcopal Conferences. In other words, reaffirming the need for bishops to be united in the application of parameters that serve as rules and not simply indications. Rules, not simply indications. No abuse should ever be covered up (as was often the case in the past) or not taken sufficiently seriously, since the covering up of abuses favours [sic] the spread of evil and adds a further level of scandal. Also and in particular, developing new and effective approaches for prevention in all institutions and in every sphere of ecclesial activity.[4]

This statement appears to have two implications of particular significant for present purposes. First, it suggests the Vatican may allow individual national conferences to develop their own rules as befits their local situation. Second, it also suggests that none of the proposals advanced herein—including those relating to discipline of bishops—has been foreclosed.

As the Meeting’s title suggests, the Pope and Vatican leaders appear to be focused exclusively on the problem of sexual abuse of minors. There was no discussion of the closely related problems of sexual abuse of vulnerable adults and consensual sexual relationships by priests with adults, both of which this article argues also must be addressed. On the other hand, nothing emerged from the Meeting to preclude national conferences from addressing that problem and the recommendations made herein with regard to them are therefore still valid.

Looking forward, one reform model likely to get serious consideration by the USCCB is the “Metropolitan Model” proposed by Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, who is widely regarded as a close ally of Pope Francis.[5]The likelihood that the Metropolitan Model will end up being the official USCCB position is substantial, particularly because it is also supported by Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, who is generally regarded as being a leader of the more conservative members of the Conference.[6]

The Metropolitan Model was presented to the by Cardinal Cupich, in remarks setting forth a number of principles that he believed should guide the Church as it reforms.[7]Of special relevance to the agenda proposed by this Article, Cardinal Cupich affirmed “that every member of the Church has an essential role in helping the Church to eliminate the horrific reality of clergy sexual abuse.”[8]The Cardinal’s Metropolitan Model therefore includes a role for the laity in all accountability processes,[9]which is consistent with the proposals made herein.

Of at least equal importance, Cardinal Cupich recognized “the systematic failures in holding clerics of all rank responsible” and the resulting need for “accountability within the college of bishops.”[10]He therefore proposed several specific reforms aimed directly at holding bishops accountable. In many respects, those proposals are consistent with the recommendations made by this article. For example, Cardinal Cupich proposed a prohibition of retaliation against the person reporting such an allegation should be adopted,[11]which would permit the sort of whistle blower protections proposed herein.

Cardinal Cupich’s proposed accountability mechanism, however, differs in some critical respects from the proposals made by this article. First, his proposals are limited to developing new mechanisms for holding bishops accountable.[12]This is a necessary but not sufficient reform. Instead, as this article suggests, the Church should undertake major reforms of the rules governing sexual misconduct at all levels and by all Church personnel.

Second, the Cardinal suggests that allegations of misconduct against a bishop be referred to the metropolitan of the accused bishop,[13]rather than to a national review board of the sort contemplated herein. The metropolitan’s powers also would be far more limited than those this article proposes granting to the national review board. The metropolitan would require approval from the Vatican before initiating an investigation.[14]Upon completion of the investigation, the metropolitan would forward his findings to the Vatican.[15]The final decision of whether to take disciplinary action and the nature of that discipline would rest with the Vatican.

Cardinal Cupich’s Metropolitan Model thus has a number of disadvantages when compared to the national review board proposed herein. First, in modern times the role of a metropolitan has been reduced to a virtual irrelevancy.[16]It therefore seems likely that many Church members are unfamiliar with the role and function of a metropolitan. The metropolitan model therefore may not do much to restore confidence in the Church.

Second, although the metropolitan model purportedly contemplates lay participation, it appears to contemplate the laity’s role being limited to experts who will act as assistants to the metropolitan.[17]The laity thus will continue to be denied a decision-making role in the accountability process. Instead, Cardinal Cupich’s proposal leaves decision-making power in the hands of those authorities that Church members trust least; namely, the bishops and the Vatican hierarchy.

Assigning primary responsibility for investigated claims against a bishop to that bishop’s metropolitan is especially problematic, because “metropolitan archbishops often have a lot of say in who becomes bishops in their province.”[18]Church members likely will lack confidence in the metropolitan’s ability to be objective with respect to someone who likely will be regarded as a protégé, friend, or ally of the metropolitan.[19]

The relationship between a metropolitan and his suffragan bishops becomes even more problematic when it is the metropolitan himself who is the accused. Recall that now defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick served as a metropolitan twice, as Archbishop of Newark and then of Washington.[20]If Cardinal Cupich’s proposal had been in effect, one of McCarrick’s victims would have had to go outside the archdiocese and file a report with the senior suffragan bishop in the province, who would then be responsible for conducting the investigation. During much of the time McCarrick was Archbishop of Newark, the senior suffragan bishop for that province was Bishop Frank Rodimer of Paterson.[21]Rodimer reportedly shared a summer house with Father Peter Osinski, who was later convicted of having molested a young boy at that house over a seven-year period in the 1980s.[22]A civil suit alleged that Rodimer was negligent in failing to recognize the abuse, but the suit was settled.[23]Rodimer apologized and also admitted to having mishandled other abuse cases in his diocese.[24]Yet, it would have been Rodimer who would have been responsible for conducting any investigation of McCarrick.

Obviously not every senior suffragan bishop is as compromised as Rodimer would have been, but the mere possibility of such cases calls into question the validity of the Metropolitan Model. And even if the suffragan bishop is not compromised by himself being an abuser or enabler, why would the laity trust anyone who is a subordinate and likely protégé of the metropolitan to conduct a fair and impartial investigation? In the corporate world, after all, we don’t ask a Vice President to investigate allegations against the CEO. Instead, we ask the board of directors to do so.

In sum, as Charles Collins observes:

The biggest problem facing the [proposal] is the lack of trust people have in the bishops right now. The national review panel originally proposed by the U.S. bishops was an acknowledgement of this fact. The “metropolitan model” is, in effect, the bishops saying, “Don’t worry. You can trust us.”[25]

As Ronald Reagan famously observed, however, “trust but verify.” The proposals made in this article provide the necessary verification by taking the investigatory and disciplinary processes out of the hands of local bishops and assigning them to a national panel with lay members and are thus far more likely to restore confidence in the Church.