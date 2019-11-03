My latest column on reforming the Catholic Church's approach to sex abuse cases

My column Lay Review With Teeth: What (Didn’t) Happen at the Vatican’s Sexual Abuse Summit is up at Public Discourse. Here's the very short version:

The Vatican’s recent Meeting on the Protection of Minors in the Church failed to produce any new reforms. Cardinal Cupich’s proposal would leave decision-making power in the hands of those authorities that Church members trust least: the bishops and the Vatican hierarchy. Instead, the Church needs to take investigatory and disciplinary processes out of the hands of local bishops and assign them to a national panel with lay members.

But please go read the whole thing.