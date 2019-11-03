Populism and Citizens United

I'm working on a project about corporate purpose and populism. I originally planned for it to include a section on Citizens United, but have decided that section needs to go. But having a place to publish work that has no where else to go has long been one of my main reasons for having a blog.

In my view, the case for Delaware’s rule of shareholder wealth maximization becomes even stronger when right-wing populists have significant political power. The populist contribution is not providing new theoretical constructs in the intellectual debate, but rather opening new political possibilities. As we shall see, one of the principle arguments in favor of Delaware’s rule is that the acknowledged externalities of corporate behavior are best addressed through general welfare legislation rather than via the fiduciary obligations of corporate directors.[1] Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine and his coauthor Nicholas Walter contend that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision undermined that argument by changing the political dynamics in ways that strengthened corporate power.[2] Even if one accepts their argument,[3] however, a resurgent right-wing populism may provide alternative constraints on corporate political power sufficient to revitalize the argument for leaving regulation of corporate externalities to general welfare legislation.

A standard move in the corporate social responsibility debate by defenders of the shareholder wealth maximization norm is the claim that the legislative and “regulatory process [is] an adequate safeguard against corporate overreaching for non-stockholder constituencies and society generally.”[4] Various commentators, notably including Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine, contend that a wave of corporate political spending unleashed by the controversial Citizens Uniteddecision[5]undermines that argument:

Because corporate wealth far exceeds that held directly by human beings, if corporations are able to act directly to influence who is elected to office, the laws and regulations in our society will increasingly tend to tolerate the imposition of greater externalities, because they will be enacted by politicians who have been elected in an expensive process in which money matters, and in which securing the support of non-human corporate money with a monocular focus on profit will be important to electoral competitiveness.[6]

I have elsewhere disagreed with their argument on several grounds. First, “much corporate political spending is likely to be defensive,”[7]being aimed at staving off additional regulation rather than eroding existing regulations.[8] Absent “a showing that the benefits of foregone regulations exceed their costs, there is no reason to assume that corporate political spending increases the extent to which corporations can externalize costs.”[9]

In addition, Strine and Walter fail to explore the implications of the fact that large corporations dominate corporate campaign spending. First, spending by such corporations is highly constrained by reputational considerations due to “the seriousness with which large corporations treat any potential threats to their goodwill arising from ... negative publicity” generated by unpopular contributions. Second, and more important, while Strine and Walter assume corporations use political spending exclusively to externalize the negative costs of their activities, the reality is that large corporations frequently support regulations that force corporations to internalize social costs. They do so because such regulation can create significant costs for smaller competitors and barriers to entry for startups. Because regulatory costs frequently do not scale, they are often borne disproportionately by small businesses and startups. This observation is not offered as a defense of corporate political spending, but solely as a critique of Strine and Walter’s assumption that corporate political spending is inevitably anti-regulation.[10]

The rise of right-wing populism as a viable political force strengthens the case against Strine and Walker’s Citizens United argument. Although the early Tea Party activists tended towards libertarian views on economic issues and regulation,[11] the right of center populist movement is evolving towards an increasingly anti-business stance. This sentiment may well find expression in a regulatory agenda analogous to the Southern Agrarian program. If so, the risk that Citizens United will permit corporations to externalize more costs will be further mitigated.