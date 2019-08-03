Should shareholders be allowed to use Rule 14a-8 proposals to harm the company's business?

Kosmas Papadopoulos reports on early 2019 trends in shareholder proposals. As usual, left wing activists (including some who run funds that are supposed to be profit maximizing) are submitting reams of environmental and social proposals. One caught my eye:

The increasing costs of medication in the U.S. have raised concerns amongst consumers, politicians, and some shareholder proponents over many years, and the issue has been the focus of public debate and political discourse. In previous years, shareholder proposals seeking reporting and oversight on drug price increases either received low support levels (with median support of approximately 5 percent of votes cast) or received no-action letters by the SEC and were omitted from ballots. Shareholder proponents took a new approach in 2018, whereby five proposals asked companies to report on how they integrate risks related to public concerns about drug pricing in their executive compensation programs. The five 2018 proposals received a healthy median support level of 23 percent of votes cast, and proponents have filed at least nine such proposals so far in 2019.

Basically these so-called "investors" want the companies in which they typically have trivial investments to cut prices, reducing profits, and lowering all shareholders' returns. Why do we put up with this nonsense?

The basic problem is that the SEC and the courts have gutted the exemption under Rule 14a-8(i)(7) that allows exclusion of proposals that relate to ordinary business.

Is there a more ordinary business decision than deciding what price to charge for your goods?

And this new tactic of asking for a "report on how they integrate risks related to public concerns about drug pricing in their executive compensation programs" ought to be a nonstarter. As the Third Circuit made clear in Trinity Wall Street, proposal drafters are not allowed "to evade Rule 14a–8(i)(7)’s reach by styling their proposals as requesting board oversight or review.” Trinity Wall St. v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., 792 F.3d 323, 344 (3rd Cir.), cert. dismissed, 136 S. Ct. 499 (2015).

For more on the underlying problem and a proposed solution see my article Revitalizing SEC Rule 14a-8's Ordinary Business Exemption: Preventing Shareholder Micromanagement by Proposal (March 29, 2016). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2750153