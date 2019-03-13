Social responsibility is for the proletariat not for limousine liberals

From recode:

One of Silicon Valley’s most prominent private equity investors — and one of the tech sector’s leading proponents of how to invest ethically and for social impact — has been charged in an explosive college admissions scandal that was revealed Tuesday, March 12. Prosecutors charged Bill McGlashan, a founder and managing partner at TPG Growth — which has made landmark investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb — on fraud allegations for trying to engineer the admission of his son to the University of Southern California.

Side note: Why anybody would take so much trouble to get their kid into USC is beyond me.

Main note: This is a classic example of how limousine liberals in Hollywood and Silicon Valley (and elsewhere, of course) consistently fail to practice what they preach.