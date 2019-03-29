The Case Against Robert Pollin's Case for Medicare for All

I'm not a healthcare economist. I don't even play one on TV. But even I can spot the problems with Robert Pollin's WSJ op-ed The Case for Medicare for All:
- Pollin claims that under his version of Medicare for All "All Americans would be able to get care from their chosen providers without having to pay premiums, deductibles or copayments."
- Didn't Obama tell us Obamacare would let us keep our doctors? I don't know about you, but I'm on my second post-Obamacare GP, my third retina specialist, and my fourth pharmacy. And in order to keep my current doctor, I had to switch to a catastrophic insurance plan.
- So don't tell me that lie again.
- Pollin proposes "a global budgeting system like the one in Canada," which means rationing, treatment delays, and all the problems inherent in any price control scheme.
- Pollin wants huge increases in taxes: "a national sales tax of 3.75% on nonnecessities, which would generate about $200 billion, and a wealth tax of 0.38%, after exempting the first $1 million of all families’ net worth, for another $200 billion."
- Define "nonnecessities." My guess is that what some upperclass academic from the East Coast thinks is a necessity or a nonnecessity differs a lot from what rural folks in red states think. Heck, I suspect what Pollin regards as nonnecessities are quite different from what this West Coast academic thinks.
- A "wealth" tax that starts at $1 million is going to capture a lot of folks who don't think of themselves as rich, but own houses in places like LA or the Bay Area and have modest retirement savings.
- A wealth tax that starts at 0.38% is not going to stay there. From day one socialists like Bernie Sanders and AOC will be trying to jack it up. And they'll likely succeed.
- Pollin says that everybody will save money except for the people in "the highest income brackets." Pollin makes $164,555.56 as U Mass employee. Want to bet he's got the highest income brackets starting at around $170,000?
