The Case Against Robert Pollin's Case for Medicare for All

I'm not a healthcare economist. I don't even play one on TV. But even I can spot the problems with Robert Pollin's WSJ op-ed The Case for Medicare for All:

Pollin claims that under his version of Medicare for All "All Americans would be able to get care from their chosen providers without having to pay premiums, deductibles or copayments."

Didn't Obama tell us Obamacare would let us keep our doctors? I don't know about you, but I'm on my second post-Obamacare GP, my third retina specialist, and my fourth pharmacy. And in order to keep my current doctor, I had to switch to a catastrophic insurance plan. So don't tell me that lie again. Pollin proposes "a global budgeting system like the one in Canada," which means rationing, treatment delays, and all the problems inherent in any price control scheme. Pollin wants huge increases in taxes: "a national sales tax of 3.75% on nonnecessities, which would generate about $200 billion, and a wealth tax of 0.38%, after exempting the first $1 million of all families’ net worth, for another $200 billion." Define "nonnecessities." My guess is that what some upperclass academic from the East Coast thinks is a necessity or a nonnecessity differs a lot from what rural folks in red states think. Heck, I suspect what Pollin regards as nonnecessities are quite different from what this West Coast academic thinks. A "wealth" tax that starts at $1 million is going to capture a lot of folks who don't think of themselves as rich, but own houses in places like LA or the Bay Area and have modest retirement savings. A wealth tax that starts at 0.38% is not going to stay there. From day one socialists like Bernie Sanders and AOC will be trying to jack it up. And they'll likely succeed. Pollin says that everybody will save money except for the people in "the highest income brackets." Pollin makes $164,555.56 as U Mass employee. Want to bet he's got the highest income brackets starting at around $170,000?