UCLA Chancellor Block opposes springing forward and falling back-and so do I

Johanna Meijer and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block:

Mounting evidence suggests that disruptions to our body’s biological clock are harmful, and growing recognition of this fact by scientists has fueled efforts in other states and even the European Union to take action. But ceasing the biannual disruptions alone is not enough.



Here in California, where the sun rises over San Diego nearly an hour earlier than it does at the Oregon border, choosing permanent Daylight Saving Time could create real health and safety issues for the northern part of the state.



In a state nearly 800 miles long, permanent Daylight Saving Time would have the sun rising over San Diego in late December at 7:47 am. In San Francisco, sunrise would occur around 8:20 a.m. And in Crescent City, in the far north,it would rise at 8:42 a.m.



That means most children and many commuters across Southern California would pretty much always head out to school or work in daylight, while most everyone in communities from the Bay Area north would begin their work or school days during winter in darkness. ...

Permanent Standard Time is the only fair and viable option, not only for California, but the entire nation. California lawmakers, regardless of district, have a responsibility to residents in the northern part of the state. They also have an opportunity to make this important point to Congress, which might someday impose a permanent time change for the nation.