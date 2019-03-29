« Inside Higher Ed reports on study finding that trigger warnings are, at best, useless and may be harmful | Main | Memo to Ken Bertsch: If you don't like dual class stock, don't buy it »

03/29/2019

Video of my talk on corporate purpose in a populist era as the 2019 Pound Lecturer at University of Nebraska Law School

Link

Posted at 03:01 PM in Corporate Law, Corporate Social Responsibility, Dept of Self-Promotion |

| | | | |