Evelyn Y. Davis: The ugly face of shareholder activism

Broc passes along this story, which I suspects he likes a lot better than I do:
Evelyn Davis was at the very first shareholder meeting I ever attended – at the then-new, post-merger Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company. A callow youth in the mid-1960s, I was pressed into duty because I was good at long-division. The only ‘calculators’ back then, other than human ones, were mechanical monsters that weighed about 75 pounds and made ear-shattering noises as they literally ‘spun their wheels’ to come up with percentages. “From the moment Evelyn Y. Davis grabbed the mike, in the old American Stock Exchange auditorium, I knew this was a business I wanted to stick close to.”
Davis had just begun to branch out from her first-career – and what a first impression she made on the audience. All of them were in their best business attire, as was the custom then. She was wearing a tight black sweater with a plunging neckline, a mini-skirt that was 10 or 11 inches long at most, black net stockings, thigh-high black boots, and a short chinchilla jacket.
Her opening remarks were to fawningly compliment the Chair – and to ask if she could come up on stage, sit on his lap, and give him “a big juicy kiss.” Our then Chairman, Jeff McNeill, was an incredibly strait-laced, old-school Southern Baptist, with a big old-fashioned Florida drawl – and when he recovered himself sufficiently to politely demur, she turned on him with a vengeance, peppering him with one question after another, never pausing to wait for the answer, which was her usual habit at all meetings. Her loud, sarcastic-sounding tone that she favored during the first half of her career. After a few minutes, people in the audience began to shout, “Sit down! Shut up! Go home!”
“You’re all just jealous of me” she yelled.
She personified everything that is wrong with shareholder gadflies.
