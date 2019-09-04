Germans want NATO to protect them, but they don't want to pay or fight for it ... Trump's got a point

From DW:

And from Pew:

And from the WaPo:

65 percent of Germans still believe that the United States would fulfill its NATO commitment by using military force to defend an ally threatened by Russia, while only 40 percent think their own country should.

If Germans don't want to pay their fair share or put their own troops on the line, why should the USA continue allowing them to hide behind our skirts? Why should our taxes and the lives of our troops go to defend such a feckless "ally"?