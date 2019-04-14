I got a tax cut. You probably did too. The difference is that I knew I paid less.

According to the NYT, however, you probably don't:
The authors explain:
To a large degree, the gap between perception and reality on the tax cuts appears to flow from a sustained — and misleading — effort by liberal opponents of the law to brand it as a broad middle-class tax increase. ...
In convincing people that they would not benefit, “the Democrats did a very good job,” said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center. “They were able to put that into the public perception, and the reality has been unable to break that perception.”
What's truly astonishing, of course, is that the NY Times published this article. You'd figure they'd want to hush it up.
