I would have been honored if Larry Sollum had spoofed one of my articles, but then I'm not a hypersensitive scold

Lawrence Sollum makes a sad announcement, which I am hoping is itself an April Fool's spoof:

For many years, I have posted "spoof" abstracts on April Fools Day. Some months ago, I decided to discontinue this tradition. Many of the posts in prior years were "too successful," actually fooling readers into believing that the author had written the fictional article. I had hope to counter this possibility by linking the posts to the Wikipedia article on April Fools Day, but this failed, as I received many emails complaining that the link was wrong. Some of the spoofed authors wrote me with great concern, because they believed that someone had posted a fake article under their name. Others reported that they had received concerned emails from friends about the odd content of their new article. The authors were real people, and some of them have been offended by the posts or annoyed by the fall out. And over the course of the last few years, the legal academy has become increasingly politicized, heightening the the offense that some may take to the spoofs. So, for now, I am discontinuing the April Fools Day tradition. Perhaps it will be revived in happier times.

As I say, I am hoping this is just a ruse, albeit one intended to make a point. Our politics are increasingly dominated by humorless scolds whose chief joy in life is crushing their enemies. It's a problem on both sides, although on the campus setting where Larry and I work, it's especially a problem created and perpetuated by the hard left faculty and students.

Consider, for example, Peter Berkowitz's analysis of a review of research on partisan prejudice:

Our leading colleges and universities are not only situated in places that are overwhelmingly “more prejudiced against the political ‘other.’” They also duplicate within their academic communities the conditions that foster partisan prejudice. ... What is true of the affluent and politically homogenous counties in the United States where partisan prejudice grows most profusely is even more true of the preeminent colleges and universities located inside them. For decades our top institutions of higher education have constructed a curriculum that systematically downplays or excludes non-progressive perspectives and have assembled a faculty, particularly in the social sciences and humanities, strikingly devoid of conservative scholars. Our campuses are provincial in their monochromatic cosmopolitanism. And they have taken the lead in promulgating the notion that opinions and ideas are a function of identity, and therefore to disagree with a person’s views is to attack his or her humanity. Third-year Yale Law School student Aaron Haviland provides corroborating evidence for the hypothesis that higher education is a major cause of the partisan prejudice that flourishes among more highly educated Americans. In “I Thought I Could be a Christian and Constitutionalist at Yale Law School. I Was Wrong,” he describes widespread and hair-trigger intolerance among his classmates, the preponderance of whom are high-performing graduates of America’s most prestigious colleges and universities.

Having had personal experience of the campus left's intolerance, I'm saddened but not surprised by Larry's decision.