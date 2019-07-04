I'm old enough to remember when Google promised to not be evil, but those days are gone

From the WSJ:

... let’s summarize the value system inside the Googleplex: Employees last year blew up the company’s Pentagon work because of concerns about a U.S. military that protects their right to protest, even as the company is doing business in an authoritarian rival country that puts Uighurs in labor camps. Then Google’s ethicists demanded the company cashier an African-American conservative from an advisory board for her supposed intolerance, and management promptly caved and ended the entire project.