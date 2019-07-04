Is identity politics just a cover for left-wing academics having accepted global capitalism?

I don't buy it, but Rod Dreher presents an interesting argument made by "an academic with an enviable position at a prestigious university" who is so scared of his leftist colleagues and students that he insisted on anonymity:

... he objects to the idea typically propagated by conservatives: that “leftism” is destroying universities. It’s not that; it’s something else. It’s not a “left” that the 1960s radicals would recognize, he says. In fact, despite the weirdness around “Sex Weeks” at universities, and gender ideology, campuses are actually becoming far more restrained places. In some places, you can’t even teach some of the important left-wing thinkers and artists of the recent past without running the risk that you’ll be reported to the administration for sexually harassing sensitive students, simply for bringing these people up in class and expecting students to engage with their work.

Yes, says Prof. Jones, this is the triumph of a strand of leftism, but not leftism in the historically significant manifestations of left-wing thought, the kind that has made such an important mark on Western civilization.

The thing to note, he says, is the way that these campuses, for all their wokeness, are completely prostrate before global capital. Anybody under the impression that US universities are places where old-fashioned left-wing class politics has any meaningful presence is out of his mind. Embracing identity politics is a way of disguising the fact that the contemporary left has made peace with global capitalism.