04/02/2019

Is it possible for a single majority shareholder who owns the company take his own company to court?

I saw the titular question over at Quora and offered the following answer: Probably not. See Justice Marchall’s dissent in Bangor Punta Operations, Inc. v. Bangor & A. R. Co., 417 U.S. 703, 721 (1974): "The sole shareholder who defrauds or mismanages his own corporation hurts only himself. For the corporation to sue him for his wrongs is simply to take money out of his right pocket and put it in his left." That is the reverse situation, of course, but I suspect it would be the same result.
 

 

