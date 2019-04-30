Retail investors apparently get why ISS and Glass Lewis are the problem children of corporate governance

The anti-business, pro-left-leaning institutional investors folks at TheCorporateCounsel.net are doubtless disappointed that retail investors understand why activist enablers ISS and Glass Lewis need regulation:

The results of an extensive survey of 5,159 retail investors points to a growing disconnect between the expectations of those everyday investors and the increasing influence of proxy advisors, companies that provide voting services to the investment firms managing retail investor money. The survey presented here directly asks retail investors about issues raised in the debate over proxy advisory firms, revealing retail investors’ level of concern with fundamental flaws in the proxy advisor industry, including, but not limited to, conflicts of interest, robo-voting and insufficient transparency.

The increased focus of fund managers and proxy advisors on political and social activism, rather than maximizing returns, is out of sync with the expectations of ordinary investors. This practice has the potential to negatively impact returns for all retail investors by increasing the burden on public companies with no clear link to shareholder value. The absence of the inclusion of retail investors in the proxy process – as demonstrated by the participation levels and their inability to influence institutional shareholder voting – means that the voice of retail investors, who own 30 percent of public corporations in the United States, is being drowned out.