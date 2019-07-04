This is no time for Trump to go wobbly on China

Time reports:

The Trump Administration has put on hold a previously reported sale of jet fighters to Taiwan until the United States seals a trade deal with China, three Administration officials told TIME on Thursday. That decision has contributed to concern among some in the Administration that the President may soon go soft on China in his desire to secure a trade deal. The draft trade agreement currently under negotiation would boost Trump’s political fortunes and ease the jittery stock market, but it is unlikely to address many of the issues at the core of the U.S.-China trade dispute, said the U.S. officials, who spoke anonymously because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

One must take anything Time says with a grain of salt, of course, but if true it's extremely disappointing. What's the point of throwing a trade dispute and getting nothing in return? The list of things China is doing that the US needs to push back against is long and growing:

Intellectual property theft

Unfair trading practices

Subsidizing national champions

Capturing third world countries in debt

Illegally expanding its hold on the South China Sea

Repression of Uighurs

Repression in Tibet

Repression of Christians and other minorities

And on and on. Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and deserves our support. Trump should sell them whatever they need and hold out for a true trade deal win with China that forces it to address our legitimate complaints.