Bernie Sanders decides to campaign for president by being a shareholder gadfly, crashing Walmart's annual shareholder meeting

In a blatant publicity stunt, Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders plans to crash Walmart's annual shareholder meeting:

Bernie Sanders plans to crash Walmart Inc.’s annual shareholder meeting next month, but he won’t get the VIP treatment that the retailer usually extends to famous guests. Sanders, a longtime critic of labor practices at the nation’s biggest private employer, will introduce a shareholder proposal at the June 5 meeting in Rogers, Arkansas, a spokeswoman for his campaign said. The proposal, which has no chance of passing, calls for Walmart to give its hourly workers a board seat.

According to a press report:

“We should have the power to decide what happens at the company many of us have given our working lives to,” Davis said in a statement.

Wrong. As I discussed in my article, Privately Ordered Participatory Management: An Organizational Failures Analysis (September 1997), available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=38600, there are significant costs to employee voice/representation while the benefits are most uncertain: