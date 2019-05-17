« My most recent piece on the Catholic Church's responses to the sex abuse scandal-This time it's the Bishops' turn | Main | Centros, California’s Women on Boards Statute and the Scope of Regulatory Competition »

05/17/2019

Exxon Subjected to a Shareholder Proposal to Split CEO and Chairman Roles-It's a Bad idea

Bloomberg reports:

Exxon Mobil Corp. investors should vote in favor of a proposal to separate the roles of chief executive officer and chairman, according to the two leading shareholder advisory firms. ...

“Shareholders would benefit from having a policy to institute an independent chair position in the future,” ISS said. “The Presiding Director is not considered to be a sufficient counter-balance to a combined chairman/CEO.”

As I have observed before, however, the evidence does not support mandating that the two jobs be separated. 

Posted at 04:59 PM in Business, Shareholder Activism |

| | | | |