Exxon Subjected to a Shareholder Proposal to Split CEO and Chairman Roles-It's a Bad idea

Bloomberg reports:
Exxon Mobil Corp. investors should vote in favor of a proposal to separate the roles of chief executive officer and chairman, according to the two leading shareholder advisory firms. ...
“Shareholders would benefit from having a policy to institute an independent chair position in the future,” ISS said. “The Presiding Director is not considered to be a sufficient counter-balance to a combined chairman/CEO.”
As I have observed before, however, the evidence does not support mandating that the two jobs be separated.
