Some Game of Thrones Observations

It occurs to me that #GOT season 8 episode 5 is consistent with the show/books pattern of luring viewers/readers into expecting a typical fantasy trope and then deviating from that trope. We should not have been surprised. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 14, 2019

A good example of how #GOT season 8 subverts fantasy tropes is the way that prophecies that appear to be central to the plot turn out to be false. This season totally abandoned the trope that prophecies are always right. https://t.co/ZdWR9uiiTO — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 14, 2019

The failure of so many prophecies in #GOT shouldn't be surprising given how in love @GRRMspeaking is with the use of unreliable narrators. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 14, 2019