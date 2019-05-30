Yours truly cited by Virginia Federal District Court re Whether Disgorgement is a Penalty

U.S. v. Bank, 2:17CR126, 2019 WL 2023734, at *4 (E.D. Va. May 8, 2019)

Kokesh has sparked a debate about whether district courts have the authority at all to impose disgorgement because the Supreme Court appeared to question such authority. See Kokesh, 137 S. Ct. at 1642 n.3 (stating that the court offered “[n]o opinion on whether courts possess authority to order disgorgement in SEC proceedings”); Donna M. Nagy, The Statutory Authority for Court-Ordered Disgorgement in SEC Enforcement Actions, 71 S.M.U. L. Rev. 896, 898 (2018) (explaining how, at oral argument for Kokesh, the Justices questioned the authority to order disgorgement and invited challenges to it by disclaiming, in a footnote of the opinion, that it was not deciding the issue). Those arguing there is no authority for disgorgement suggest that, now that disgorgement has been declared a penalty, it can no longer be within a district court's equitable authority because a court cannot impose penalties when acting in equity. See, e.g., Stephen M. Bainbridge, INSIDER TRADING: Kokesh Footnote Three Notwithstanding: The Future of the Disgorgement Penalty in SEC Cases, 56 Wash. U. J.L. & Pol'y 17, 21-22 (2018). Those arguing that there is authority posit that just because disgorgement is a penalty for one purpose does not mean it is a penalty for all purposes, and that Congress has expressly recognized a court's power to order disgorgement. See, e.g., Nagy, supra, at 901-903. In March of 2019, a bill was introduced in the Senate that would resolve this debate by amending 15 U.S.C. § 78u(d) to expressly grant district courts the authority to order disgorgement. Securities Fraud Enforcement and Investor Compensation Act of 2019, S.799, 116th Cong. (2019).

That said, a district court's authority to order disgorgement is not at issue here. Accordingly, the Court assumes, for the purposes of this motion only, that district courts necessarily have the authority to order disgorgement under the equitable authority granted to them by one of the statutes discussed above. See 15 U.S.C. §§ 77t(b), 77v(a), 78aa, 78u(d) (1).