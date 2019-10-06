Dear Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ann I. Jones re the settlement in Lavinsky v. City of Los Angeles

Judge Ann I Jones

Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles

Central Civil West

Los Angeles, CA

Dear Judge Jones:

You will shortly be asked to approve a settlement in Lavinsky v. City of Los Angeles (Case BC542245), in which I am a member of the plaintiff class. I had considered filing a formal objection to the settlement, but have been advised by experienced class action counsel that the cost of doing so would be substantially in excess of my prospective recovery in the case and is unlikely to succeed.

Nonetheless, the proposed settlement cannot be allowed to go unnoticed.

First, the Notice informs us that the lawyers will get up to 25% of the settlement amount (i.e. $8,125,000). The notice states that the City has agreed not to oppose any fee payment of 25% or less. Yet, the notice does not inform us what hourly rate that payment implicitly represents.

I understand that California courts have approved legal fees in excess of 25% of the common fund. Without knowing the hourly rates and lodestar amount on which the proposed fees are based, however, the fairness of those fees to the class cannot be determined. I strongly encourage you to carefully scrutinize the proposed fee even if the City does not object. Indeed, you have a "duty, independent of any objection, to assure that the amount and mode of payment of attorneys' fees are fair and proper, and may not simply act as a rubber stamp for the parties' agreement". In re Consumer Priv. Cases, 96 Cal. Rptr. 3d 127, 135 (Cal. App. 1st Dist. 2009). I also remind you that “California law allows the trial court to reduce ... attorneys' fees award based on the results ... obtained, or not to reduce the fee award, as the trial judge finds is appropriate in the exercise of ... discretion." Harman v. City and County of San Francisco, 69 Cal. Rptr. 3d 750, 768 (Cal. App. 1st Dist. 2007)

Second, the notice informs us that a $400,000 payment will be made out of the settlement common fund to a wholly unrelated and irrelevant entity, The Alliance for Children’s Rights, which is a 26 U.S.C § 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. "The payment to the Alliance of Children’s Rights is intended to provide indirect compensation to Class Members who will no longer be subject to the natural gas utility user tax during all or a portion of the Abatement Period."

In what way does a payment to an NGO wholly unrelated to the subject matter of the litigation compensate the class members in question? The class members did not select the Alliance, nor did they approve the amount in question. By the way, who chose the Alliance?

These sort of cy près distributions from the common fund are authorized, the charity that receives the windfall is at least supposed to be "in some way related to either the subject of the case or the interests of the victims, broadly defined." Martin H. Redish et. al., Cy Près Relief and the Pathologies of the Modern Class Action: A Normative and Empirical Analysis, 62 Fla. L. Rev. 617, 620 (2010). Again, what relevant does the Alliance have to excess taxes on natural gas? If there must be a cy près payment, to which I object in any case, surely a charity that helps people who have trouble paying their utility bills would have more appropriate. See Mirfasihi v. Fleet Mortg. Corp., 356 F.3d 781, 784 (7th Cir. 2004) ("There is no indirect benefit to the class from the defendant's giving the money to someone else.")

A cy près payment is appropriate in adjudicated class actions where there are unclaimed funds. See, e.g., Six (6) Mexican Workers v. Arizona Citrus Growers, 904 F.2d 1301, 1307 (9th Cir. 1990. As the California Supreme Court has noted:

“The term ‘fluid recovery’ refers to the application of the equitable doctrine of cy près in the context of a modern class action. ‘The implementation of fluid recovery involves three steps. First, the defendant's total damage liability is paid over to a class fund. Second, individual class members are afforded an opportunity to collect their individual shares by proving their particular damages, usually according to a lowered standard of proof. Third, any residue remaining after individual claims have been paid is distributed by one of several practical procedures that have been developed by the courts.’

Kraus v. Trinity Mgt. Services, Inc., 999 P.2d 718, 725 (Cal. 2000).

In this instance, however, the cy près payment is coming off of the top. True, this is a settlement. But why should the rules governing cy près recoveries change just because the common fund came from a settlement rather than a trial?

Even if an off-the-top cy près payment is permissible in this context, I believe you have ample discretion to reject it, reduce the amount, or to require the payment to be made to a more appropriate party.

Sincerely,

Stephen M Bainbridge

William D Warren Distinguished Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law*

*Affiliation provided for identification purposes only. The statements herein do not reflect the views of UCLA or the School of Law.