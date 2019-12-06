« Dear Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ann I. Jones re the settlement in Lavinsky v. City of Los Angeles | Main

06/12/2019

Here we go again: UC Senate to vote on fossil fuel divestment proposal

Sigh. I just got this email from the UCLA Academic Senate:

Members of the Academic Senate
 
Dear Colleagues:
 
In accordance with UC Academic Senate Bylaws 90 and 95, notice is hereby given that voting is open for the following Memorial to the UC Regents.
The U.C. Academic Senate petitions the Regents to divest the University’s endowment portfolio of all investments in the 200 publicly traded fossil fuel companies with the largest carbon reserves.
UC Senate members systemwide are voting on the memorial, and if a majority of the valid ballots cast approve the Memorial, it shall be sent by the Chair of the UC Assembly to President Napolitano for submission to the UC Regents. As per Senate Bylaw 90, this systemwide vote follows consideration of the memorial by individual Divisions earlier this spring.


To vote, log in to [redacted] using your UCLA logon. Once you login, you will be able to access the ballot.

Voting will continue until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, the deadline for all votes to be cast.

If you are unable to access the ballot, please contact [redacted].

Thank you for voting.

Sincerely,

I voted no. We've discussed divestment here at PB.com many time. Here's a sampling:

Those Divesting Presbyterians

So the Presbyterian bureaucracy is divesting the denomination's funds from Israel. This is precisely the sort of whacked-out PC lunacy that contributed to my conversion from Presbyterianism to Catholicism. On the other hand, it seems a b...

The University of California, fossil fuel divestment, and an impending breach of fiduciary duty

Political correctness is about to take a bite out of my financial future. The WSJ reports that the University of California's investment folks are considering caving to a bunch of anti-fossil fuel activists who want the university to div...

Divestment mania expanding massively on college campuses, despite moral and financial flaws

The children apparently have fallen in love with the whole divestment thing. BDS is an especially prominent and insidious case. But there are a ton of other divestmentmovements floating around in the higher education circus. Fossil fuel...
 

Posted at 06:29 PM in Higher Ed |

| | | | |