Here we go again: UC Senate to vote on fossil fuel divestment proposal

Sigh. I just got this email from the UCLA Academic Senate:

Members of the Academic Senate

Dear Colleagues:

In accordance with UC Academic Senate Bylaws 90 and 95, notice is hereby given that voting is open for the following Memorial to the UC Regents.

The U.C. Academic Senate petitions the Regents to divest the University’s endowment portfolio of all investments in the 200 publicly traded fossil fuel companies with the largest carbon reserves.

UC Senate members systemwide are voting on the memorial, and if a majority of the valid ballots cast approve the Memorial, it shall be sent by the Chair of the UC Assembly to President Napolitano for submission to the UC Regents. As per Senate Bylaw 90, this systemwide vote follows consideration of the memorial by individual Divisions earlier this spring.







To vote, log in to [redacted] using your UCLA logon. Once you login, you will be able to access the ballot.



Voting will continue until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, the deadline for all votes to be cast.



If you are unable to access the ballot, please contact [redacted].



Thank you for voting.



Sincerely,

I voted no. We've discussed divestment here at PB.com many time. Here's a sampling: