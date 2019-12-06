Here we go again: UC Senate to vote on fossil fuel divestment proposal

Sigh. I just got this email from the UCLA Academic Senate:
The U.C. Academic Senate petitions the Regents to divest the University’s endowment portfolio of all investments in the 200 publicly traded fossil fuel companies with the largest carbon reserves.
To vote, log in to
Voting will continue until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, the deadline for all votes to be cast.
If you are unable to access the ballot, please contact
Thank you for voting.
Sincerely,
I voted no. We've discussed divestment here at PB.com many time. Here's a sampling:
