Memo to self: I need to write about the new Blue Bell case

Thread. #corpgov #corporategovernance #corporatelaw https://t.co/FHbKRuYovB— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) June 19, 2019
#StrineSays: “When...a board has undertaken no efforts to make sure it is informed of a compliance issue intrinsically critical to the co’s business operation, that supports an inference the board has not made the good faith effort that Caremark requires.” https://t.co/Cp3tQ9GgoL— Strine Says (@StrineSays) June 20, 2019
“[T]hat Blue Bell nominally complied with FDA regulations does not imply that the **board** implemented a system to monitor food safety **at the board level**.”— Strine Says (@StrineSays) June 20, 2019
