No brag, just fact: I had pretty good year in 2018-19

I had to give the law school an account of what I did last year. Turns out, I had a pretty good year:

I gave the University of Nebraska School of Law’s Roscoe Pound Lecture on March 27, 2019. My lecture was entitled “Corporate Governance in a Populist Era” and an article based on the lecture is forthcoming in the Nebraska Law Review.

I was the Keynote Speaker at the 55th Annual National Diocesan Attorney Association, which was held in Portland, Oregon, on April 28, 2019. My talk was entitled “The Catholic Church’s Unfinished Business: Enhanced Scrutiny.” Relatedly, I have published three essays in Public Discourse on the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal and the reforms adopted by the Church: Understanding the Vatican’s New Rules on Sex Abuse (May 14, 2019), Lay Review with Teeth: What (Didn’t) Happen at the Vatican’s Sexual Abuse Summit (March 10, 2019), and Canon Law Should Be Changed to Make Catholic Bishops Accountable (December 18, 2018).

I served as a speaker or panelist at Conference Board Webcast on Outsourcing the Board (September 8, 2018), Federalist Society Webcast on Outsourcing the Board (September 10, 2018), Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law & Policy’s Conference on Outsourcing the Board (September 21, 2018), Post-Tenure Career Arc Panel, UCLA School of Law Faculty Retreat (November 29, 2018), Federalist Society’s Symposium on Revisiting Corporate Social Responsibility (January 25-27, 2019), Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law & Policy’s Roundtable on Executive Compensation (February 8, 2019), and UCLA School of Law Faculty Colloquium (April 8, 2019).

I moderated the Corporate Governance and Founder Control Panel at the Lowell Milken Institute for Law and Business Policy at the UCLA School of Law’s Conference on Law and Entrepreneurship in Silicon Beach on March 9, 2018.

Cambridge University Press published my book, Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance, which I co-edited with University of Chicago Law School Michael J. Marks Professor of Law M. Todd Henderson. Relatedly, the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law & Policy and The Conference Board co-sponsored a conference devoted to the book at the law school on September 21, 2018. The Business Lawyer published a symposium comprising papers presented at the conference, to which I contributed an article entitled Rethinking the Board of Directors: Getting Outside the Box (volume 74, no.2, pp. 285-296).

The Tenth edition of my case book Business Associations: Cases and Materials on Agency, Partnerships, and Corporations, which I co-edit with UCLA School of Law Richard C. Maxwell Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus William A. Klein and Harvard Law School Mitsubishi Professor of Japanese Legal Studies J. Mark Ramseyer, was published by Foundation Press.

Cambridge University Press published a book Can Delaware be Dethroned? Evaluating Delaware’s Dominance of Corporate Law, which I co-edited with my UCLA School of Law colleagues Iman Anabtawi, Sung Hui Kim, and James Park. I contributed the Introduction and a chapter entitled Interest Group Analysis of Delaware Law: The Corporate Opportunity Doctrine as Case Study to the book.

My law review articles included invited contributions to two symposia: Equal Access to Information: The Fraud at the Heart of Texas Gulf Sulphur, 71 SMU L. Rev. 643 (2018); KokeshFootnote Three Notwithstanding: The Future of the Disgorgement Penalty in SEC Cases, 56 Wash. U. J.L. & Policy 17 (2018).

I contributed two chapters to books: The Parable of the Talents, in Research Handbook on Fiduciary Law 97 (Edward Elgar Publishing; D. Gordon Smith & Andrew S. Gold eds. 2018); The Board of Directors, in The Oxford Handbook of Corporate Law and Governance 275 (Oxford University Press; Jeffrey N. Gordon & Wolf-Georg Ronge eds. 2018).

My publications also included Conservative Critiques of Capitalism, American Affairs, Fall 2018, at 113.

I continue to serve as a Featured Expert Contributor for the Washington Legal Foundation’s Legal Pulse. My recent briefs for the Pulse include With Emulex Corp., Supreme Court Could Raise Bar for “Merger Tax” Securities Suits (January 22, 2019), California Corporate-Board Quota Law Unlikely to Survive a Constitutional Challenge (October 2, 2018), Supreme Court to Once Again Examine Limits of Rule 10b-5 Liability in October Term 2018 Case “Lorenzo v. SEC” (August 6, 2018), and Perpetual Dual Class Stock versus the SEC’s Dubious Raised Eyebrow Power (February 23, 2018).