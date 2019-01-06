The Economist's latest piece in support of shareholder activism--First a quibble

The Economist is back boosting shareholder activism.

A quibble:

In America and a few other countries, boards can issue more shares without shareholder approval. In some countries, shareholders must approve issuance above a certain threshold. And in yet others, investors must agree before any new stock can be created.

Oddly, the Bartleby's column contradicts itself a couple of paragraphs later:

Another sign of agent-principal conflicts are shares that are privately placed with selected investors or used to pay for takeovers. In Australia any offering of more than 15% of the equity must be subject to shareholder approval; in America the threshold is 20%.

So which is it?

In fact, in the US, most public companies need shareholder approval for issuances "above a certain threshold." NYSE Listed Company Manual section 312.03(c) provides that, subject to certain exceptions, "Shareholder approval is required prior to the issuance of common stock, or of securities convertible into or exercisable for common stock, in any transaction or series of related transactions if: (1) the common stock has, or will have upon issuance, voting power equal to or in excess of 20 percent of the voting power outstanding before the issuance of such stock or of securities convertible into or exercisable for common stock; or (2) the number of shares of common stock to be issued is, or will be upon issuance, equal to or in excess of 20 percent of the number of shares of common stock outstanding before the issuance of the common stock or of securities convertible into or exercisable for common stock."

The NASDAQ has a similar rule for transactions not involving a public offering and various other issuances.

In addition to the stock exchange standards, a number of state corporation codes impose such requirements. Model Business Corporation Act section 6.21(f), for example, provides that: