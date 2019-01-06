University of California students trying once again to get UC to divest from fossil fuel companies [insert world-weary sigh and eyeball roll here]

I got a spam email from a self-described "third year Environmental Studies and Community Studies major organizing with Fossil Free UCSC," which states:

After years of organizing across the UC campuses, we have achieved a system-wide vote for UC divestment from the fossil fuel industry. Voting will occur during the first two weeks of June, and in order to get this vote up to the ultimately decisive Regent level, the support of all eligible Academic Senate faculty is crucial.

Long-time readers know that divestment proposals are one of my pet peeves. Here's what I wrote the last time fossil fuel divestment was on the UC's agenda:

Even if you think that climate change is happening, that it is happening as a result of human activity, and that burning fossil fuels is a chief culprit, divestment is still a stupid idea. Why? because it doesn't work and has very high costs.

A London Business School Institute of Finance and Accounting working paper called "The Effect Of Socially Activist Investment Policies On The Financial Markets: Evidence From The South African Boycott concluded:

"We find that the announcement of legislative/shareholder pressure of voluntary divestment from South Africa had little discernible effect either on the valuation of banks and corporations with South African operations or on the South African financial markets. There is weak evidence that institutional shareholdings increased when corporations divested. In sum, despite the public significance of the boycott and the multitude of divesting companies, financial markets seem to have perceived the boycott to be merely a 'sideshow.'"

Another paper, "The Stock Market Impact of Social Pressure: The South African Divestment Case," from the Quarterly Review of Economics and Finance in fact found:

"Using the South African divestment case, this study tests the hypothesis that social pressure affects stock returns. Both short-run (3-, 11-, and 77-day periods) and long-run (13-month periods) tests of stock returns surrounding U.S. corporate announcements of decisions to stay or leave South Africa were performed. Tests of the impact of institutional portfolio managers to divest stocks of U.S. firms staying in South Africa were also performed. Results indicate there was a negative wealth impact of social pressure: stock prices of firms announcing plans to stay in South Africa fared better relative to stock prices of firms announcing plans to leave."

In sum, divestment may make activists feel all warm and fuzzy, but the evidence is that (1) it has no significant effect on the target of the divestment campaign but (2) likely does harm the activists' portfolios.

As the Manhattan Institute's James Copeland explained in reference to an anti-semitic effort by the Presbyterian Chiurch (USA) to embrace the BDS movement, these results are entirely consistent with financial theory:

"Unlike a boycott in a traditional goods market, the sale of a stock or bond in a financial market in sufficient volume to affect its price makes it more attractive to a buyer who doesn't care about the divester's social cause. These buyers will bid the price back up to its equilibrium level, the risk-adjusted net present value of expected free cash flows from the instrument. So whereas a goods boycott can be effective under certain conditions, a stock divestiture never can unless there is insufficient liquidity on the other side, a highly dubious condition in our financial market. The Presbyterian Church may have $7 billion in financial assets, but that's hardly a sufficient sum to control financial market pricing."

Given that divestment doesn't work and given the deleterious impact on portfolio returns, a decision by the UC to divest raises serious questions as to whether the trustees who make the decision to do so have thereby breached their fiduciary duties. Unfortunately, I doubt that will stop them. As the WSJ observes:

Divestment is "really tricky" for university officers who are under pressure to deliver returns, said Charles Skorina, a San Francisco recruiter for university endowments who is the managing partner of Charles A. Skorina & Co. "Are you going to save the world or screw students that depend on endowment earnings to fund scholarships?"

You can usually count on the UC to screw the students. And how about us faculty members? Are these activists going after our retirement portfolios too? It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest. And it wouldn't surprise me if the trustees at the retirement system prove just as spineless, even though our pension system is in deep sh*t.