Apparently, I'm the Avis of corporate law professors

Readers of a certain age will recall Avis Rent-a-Car's slogan "We're #2. We try harder." Apropos of which I refer you to Robert Anderson's post: Citation Engagement Counts - The Case of Corporate Law Scholars:

Citation counts (and other types of citation-based metrics) are increasing in importance in the legal academy. Some people like the objectivity of these measures and others lament their failure to capture important non-quantifiable aspects of scholarly influence.

One of the most influential citation count rankings in the legal academy is the Sisk-Leiter approach that Greg Sisk updates every three years. Last fall when the new Sisk et al. citation count study came out I proposed a small change to the Sisk-Leiter method that would attempt to measure engagement, defined as citing a particular article more than once. This was designed to address the "throwaway" citation problem that critics of citation counts have raised--that some papers may receive a large number of perfunctory "one off" citations that are less meaningful as a measure of scholarly influence.

I decided to experiment with this using the most highly cited scholars in my field, corporate law and securities regulation, using the citation count rankings as compiled by Brian Leiter. ...

Although the two measures do produce slightly different ordinal rankings, the differences are not significant at least for this small group of 20 scholars. Professor Stephen Bainbridge moves up from third place to second place and Professor Donald Langevoort moves up from 7th place to 5th place.