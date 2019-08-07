Breaking News: Chief Justice Leo Strine Stepping Down

Bloomberg Law reports:
Leo Strine, head of the Delaware Supreme Court, is stepping down after five years of leading the state’s sole appellate court that decides most of the highest-profile business disputes in the U.S.
Strine, 55, said in a statement he doesn’t have any immediate plans for after he retires. In the past, he’s taught about Delaware corporate law at institutions such as Harvard University, the University of California at Los Angeles and Yale University and churned out law-review articles on topics ranging from defining good-faith in corporate law and investor suits that generate more compensation for lawyers than shareholders.
I suspect Chief Justice Strine will follow so many of his recent predecessors into highly remunerative legal practice with some big Wall Street firm (he's got two sons to put through college) or, maybe more likely based on various hints he's dropped over the years, he may be planning a political career. But I would give just about anything to have him join the UCLA corporate law faculty. What a tremendous coup that would be!
Delaware Business Times Publisher Sam Waltz speculates:
First, people with his background and accomplishments make a huge personal financial sacrifice in serving on the bench, although it does advance their billing rates when they re-enter private practice.
It’s not out of the realm of the expected to anticipate that Chief Justice Strine could and would pull in $1 million a year, perhaps even more, in private practice. And part of the speculative reason is that he’s at the stage with young adults heading off to college, so his family would benefit from the change.
Beyond that, though, one or two speculated that he really wants to be governor one day, and a lucrative legal career would secure his family’s future for a return to public service in an elected role.
