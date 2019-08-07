Breaking News: Chief Justice Leo Strine Stepping Down

Bloomberg Law reports:

Leo Strine, head of the Delaware Supreme Court, is stepping down after five years of leading the state’s sole appellate court that decides most of the highest-profile business disputes in the U.S. Strine, 55, said in a statement he doesn’t have any immediate plans for after he retires. In the past, he’s taught about Delaware corporate law at institutions such as Harvard University, the University of California at Los Angeles and Yale University and churned out law-review articles on topics ranging from defining good-faith in corporate law and investor suits that generate more compensation for lawyers than shareholders.

I suspect Chief Justice Strine will follow so many of his recent predecessors into highly remunerative legal practice with some big Wall Street firm (he's got two sons to put through college) or, maybe more likely based on various hints he's dropped over the years, he may be planning a political career. But I would give just about anything to have him join the UCLA corporate law faculty. What a tremendous coup that would be!

Delaware Business Times Publisher Sam Waltz speculates: