California Secretary Of State Issues First Board Gender Quota Report

Keith Paul Bishop reports a couple of oddities in the first report per SB 826:

Oddly missing from the list was any indication of the number of female directors (if any) even though the law clearly requires that information. It is also unclear why the Secretary of State chose to publish address and telephone information when that information was not required to be in the report.

He also observes that:

First, the report does not disclose the number of subject corporations that have at least one female director for the reasons explained above. Second, it does not identify any corporation that is in violation of the law. The reason is that the law requires that subject corporations have a minimum of one female director no later than December 31, 2019. Cal. Corp. Code § 301.3(a). The statute further provides that a female director having a seat for at least a portion of the year will not be a violation. Cal. Corp. Code § 301.3(e)(3).