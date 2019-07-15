California versus the NCAA re profits from players' names and likenesses

Usually when California and the NCAA are squabbling, my attitude is "it's a pity they can't both lose." But in this case I'm definitely on California's side:

The Fair Pay to Play Act, which was introduced in February by state Sens. Nancy Skinner and Steven Bradford, would prohibit schools in California from taking away scholarships or eligibility from college athletes who use their notoriety to make money. The proposal also allows for athletes to hire an agent or attorney to represent them in business deals without losing their eligibility. Skinner explained that it would not require schools to pay its players, but instead guarantee players the same rights given to Olympic athletes. The law, if it is passed, would not go into effect until January 2023.



NCAA president Mark Emmert wrote a letter to California legislators in May asking that they consider delaying their vote while his organization considered the impact of the law. The NCAA formed a working group in May to examine issues with its current rules, which prevent any student-athletes from marketing their own names, images or likenesses. Emmert said in his letter that if California passes the bill its universities would be violating the organization's bylaws and therefore might not be allowed to participate in NCAA-sanctioned championship events. ...

"Why does a free-market system work for everyone but the student athlete?" Okung asked. "It's about basic civil liberties and repressive measures that still exist today."