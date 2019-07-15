Commissioner Hester Peirce Has Concerns About California's Gender Quota Mandate

Keith Paul Bishop reports on Commissioner Pierce's comments to the Society for Corporate Governance:

The text of the bill explicitly makes a business case to justify the law’s existence; it points to the financial benefits to firms of having women on their boards. As I noted earlier, the mixed findings of research in this area may not support this business case.

These state efforts concern me because they micromanage an aspect of corporate governance that corporations, boards, and shareholders seem perfectly capable of handling on their own.