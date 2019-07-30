How UCLA's mandatory diversity and inclusion statements by faculty candidates impede intellectual diversity

I have often remarked that one of the great things about UCLA (both the campus and the law school) is that the left is so firmly in charge that there's no need for folks like me to waste energy fighting in faculty meetings and so on. But I long figured that the anti-conservative bias here was mainly a product of network effects.

In the last year, however, UCLA--like the rest of the University of California--has baked that bias into the hiring process. It does many through required EDI--equity, diversity, and inclusion--statements. As the Daily Bruin explained:

The university enacted a policy in May [2018] that requires all faculty candidates to submit an equity, diversity and inclusion statement as part of their application. An EDI statement is a short essay that lays out a candidate’s past contributions and future plans to further equity, diversity and inclusion. A university-provided FAQ document explains that EDI contributions can come in the form of teaching, research, professional activity and service. One example UCLA provides of an applicable contribution is scholarly research that investigates and brings to light institutional inequalities.

The Daily Bruin is--like most college newspapers--reliably to the left of Bernie Sanders, but even it ran an editorial that pointed out the problem with these EDI statements:

While there’s no question of the value of equity, diversity and inclusion on campus, the EDI mandate touches on a different issue altogether: the ethics of ideological vetting in the hiring process. A faculty candidate’s fate should be primarily based on educational and professional merit. Setting ideological activism as a prerequisite for acceptance, even as it relates to the most well-intentioned ideology, is wrong. UCLA is a public, academic setting, an environment meant to support a diverse range of ideas and viewpoints towards all issues – within reason – with the knowledge that they enrich our campus. EDI statements stifle this diversity by limiting qualified new hires to social activists who mirror administrators’ agendas. Even if these activists are doing good, exclusively hiring them is a subtraction from the marketplace of ideas and a slippery slope toward further homogenization of dialogue – an unavoidable end incongruent with the diversity goals UCLA claims to be striving for. ... The “EDI Statement FAQs” document claims the statements are “not about penalizing faculty who do not promote EDI,” but that’s difficult to substantiate when they’re quite literally metricizing someone’s quality based on these standards. What UCLA deems an excellent score, which entails an applicant calling for active efforts to reduce institutionalized inequalities and adjustment for social sensitivities, could translate differently for a range of candidates.

I sometimes wonder whether I could get hired here today with all of these requirements. Or whether somebody with my ideological views can get hired here today.

But what makes all this of personal interest is that, as of this academic year, EDI statements are going to be mandatory not just for hiring but also for promotion and merit raises. So the next time I come up for a merit raise, I'm going to have to submit one.

My statement is going to be purely about how I tried to promote intellectual diversity by supporting the Federalist Society (back when @UCLA_Law admitted enough conservative students to support one) and the Christian Legal Society. I wonder how that'll go over?