It was not shareholder passivity that caused the financial crisis, it was shareholder activism

I cannot believe that a decade after the financial crisis people are still spreading these stories:

In policy circles, the currently prevailing narrative views shareholder engagement as a desirable corporate governance attribute, which is able not only to improve corporate governance and performance, but also to ensure long-term stability and social responsibility. This narrative—also associated with lingering post-global-financial-crisis views that attribute managerial excessive risk-taking and corporate failures to the lack of shareholder engagement and excessive short-termism—found expression in the enactment of the 2010 UK Stewardship Code (revised in 2012 and currently under revision), which aims at making institutional investors serve the whole economy under a long-termism wrapper.

In my book, Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis , I explain that it was much more likely that shareholder activism that contributed to the financial crisis: