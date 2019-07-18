Senator Warren has a plan for private equity and it stinks

In his latest encomium for Senator Elizabeth Warren, The Economist's Lexington columnist tells us that has a pan for everything. Whether that's a good thing, of course, depends on the merits of the plans.

Senator Warren's most recently announced plan is, as Bloomberg reports, intended "to transform private equity firms, which she said often act like 'vampires' when they buy companies by 'bleeding the company dry and walking away enriched even as the company succumbs.'” [Insert rolling eye emoji here.]

Like everything devised by the mind of Man, private equity is hardly perfect. But it is generally accepted that private equity has a number of advantages that redound to the benefit of investors and the economy as a whole:

Among the advantages of private equity cited by commentators are: (1) better governance and a greater willingness to take risks, (2) the ability to focus on long-term issues and a more stable shareholder base, (3) the ability to attract better management talent, (4) creating a sense of urgency, (5) the ability to use leverage more effectively, (6) avoiding the costs imposed by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and (7) freedom from shareholder suits.

Scott J. Davis, Would Changes in the Rules for Director Selection and Liability Help Public Companies Gain Some of Private Equity's Advantages?, 76 U. Chi. L. Rev. 83 (2009).

With some exceptions, moreover, this vampire business is just stuff and nonsense:

Despite the common media characterization and focus on leveraged buy-outs (LBOs) or “rip, strip, and flip” funds,295 private equity provides an investment vehicle that has the ability to inject capital and create value in companies that are otherwise capital-starved in the United States.As an investment vehicle, these funds are entrusted to create stable returns for charitable organizations, universities, and pension funds.

Sarah Sutton Osborne, Carried Away: Sun Capital, Politics, and the Potential for A New Spin on "Trade or Business" in Private Equity, 45 Cumb. L. Rev. 595, 633 (2015).

How does private equity create new wealth?

Private-equity involvement strengthens board monitoring of derivative exposures by reducing board size, improving information flows to the board, increasing board control over managers, sharpening director financial incentives to monitor derivative exposure carefully, and attracting highly qualified, more financially sophisticated directors who are better able to understand the associated risks. It also creates incentives for managers to carefully evaluate risk-return tradeoffs. These strengths could be particularly important for financial firms that have experienced tremendous write-downs of their loan portfolios .... Large increases in debt also create strong managerial incentives to improve firm efficiency because they: (1) make stock prices much more sensitive to improvements in firm value; and (2) motivate managers to use firm cash conservatively and to eliminate underutilized assets so as to minimize the risk of bankruptcy, financial distress, and the accompanying forced management turnover. Moreover, debtholders and institutional investors can further improve firm risk monitoring since they are large investors who frequently hold both debt and equity positions in private-equity-controlled firms. This gives them good access to and strong incentives to monitor proprietary firm information flows to accomplish this goal. Thus, the shift toward greater private-equity ownership in the economy can be viewed as a value-creating response to increased derivative activity and contract exposure levels, especially in less competitive industries where product market competition is a weaker alternative mechanism for motivating managers to improve firm efficiency and profitability.

Ronald W. Masulis & Randall S. Thomas, Does Private Equity Create Wealth? The Effects of Private Equity and Derivatives on Corporate Governance, 76 U. Chi. L. Rev. 219, 220–21 (2009)