Twitter bids farewell to Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine and ponders Strine's next move

Breaking News: Chief Justice Leo Strine Stepping Down https://t.co/EhegYlpuaR— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019
She links Strine's resignation letter. https://t.co/vBrAtlIiou— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019
So the rumors were true. What's next? #Wachtell? Working with @JoeBiden campaign? Both? https://t.co/5yIJLvgc0V— Jesse Fried (@jessefried) July 8, 2019
Sam Waltz of Delaware Business Times speculates CJ Leo Strine will spend a few years with a Wall Street firm (Del office?), sock away money to put sons through college, run for Governor in 2024. https://t.co/ZfC5VbqzQT— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019
Leo Strine, Delaware Supreme Court's Chief Justice, to step down https://t.co/RDOoUBfxpO via @delawareonline— Ann Lipton (@AnnMLipton) July 8, 2019
July 8, 2019
It’s hard to imagine the nation’s most important court for businesses without Strine’s extremely distinctive voice.— Alison Frankel (@AlisonFrankel) July 8, 2019
SP500 ticking up after Strine announcement. Must be causal. pic.twitter.com/VeZOVpJtCb— Andrew Baker (@Andrew___Baker) July 8, 2019
