Twitter bids farewell to Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine and ponders Strine's next move

Breaking News: Chief Justice Leo Strine Stepping Down https://t.co/EhegYlpuaR — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019

She links Strine's resignation letter. https://t.co/vBrAtlIiou — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019

Sam Waltz of Delaware Business Times speculates CJ Leo Strine will spend a few years with a Wall Street firm (Del office?), sock away money to put sons through college, run for Governor in 2024. https://t.co/ZfC5VbqzQT — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 8, 2019

Leo Strine, Delaware Supreme Court's Chief Justice, to step down https://t.co/RDOoUBfxpO via @delawareonline — Ann Lipton (@AnnMLipton) July 8, 2019

It’s hard to imagine the nation’s most important court for businesses without Strine’s extremely distinctive voice. — Alison Frankel (@AlisonFrankel) July 8, 2019