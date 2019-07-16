Will the SEC stop policing shareholder proposals? If so, how will that work?

Bloomberg reports:

Companies that receive shareholder proposals and want to prevent them from going to a vote can ask the SEC to weigh in, a process that was delayed this year by the federal government’s longest shutdown. The commission currently reviews all such proposals, but it’s considering how to “still actively monitor” them without issuing a response every time, Bill Hinman, who directs the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, said in a July 16 speech. ...

... the SEC’s potential pullback could lead to more litigation over shareholder proposals and limit the paper trail used for company requests, shareholder reaction, and SEC staff responses.