Yours truly cited in a post-Kokesh case

In U.S. v. Bank, 378 F. Supp. 3d 451 (E.D. Va. 2019), the court explained that:

This matter is before the Court on Defendant Daryl G. Bank's (“Defendant” or “Bank”) Motion to Dismiss for Double Jeopardy Violation. Def.'s Mot., ECF No. 139. Defendant moves to dismiss the pending indictment against him in light of the United States Supreme Court's decision in Kokesh v. SEC, ––– U.S. ––––, 137 S. Ct. 1635, 198 L.Ed.2d 86 (2017).

The indictment charges various violations of the securities laws. The court further explained that:

Defendant claims that the 2017 Supreme Court decision in Kokesh, which declared SEC disgorgement a penalty, bars pursuit of the instant criminal action under the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment because Defendant has already been punished for some of the activity with which he is charged. The Government replied on December 11, 2018, arguing ... that he cannot claim Double Jeopardy because he only received a civil punishment [in the prior SEC action].

In a footnote to the section of the opinion addressing that argument, the court observed that: