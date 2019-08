¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar

½ tablespoon sesame oil

Pinch salt

Grind of black pepper

1 ripe Asian pear, peeled, cored, julienned

5 ounces grated carrots

7 ounces packaged cole slaw mix

4 scallions, green parts only, sliced thinly

Combine olive oil, vinegar, sesame oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Add vegetables and toss to coat.

Served with duck breasts in hoisin sauce.