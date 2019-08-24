Asian slaw (without pears) recipe

- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¾ tablespoon Red Boat fish sauce
- Pinch salt
- Grind of black pepper
- 1 red jalapeno chile (remove seeds and ribs then diced fine)
- 4 ounces grated carrots
- 4 ounces packaged cole slaw mix
- 4 scallions, green parts only, sliced thinly
Combine olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, fish sauce, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Add vegetables and toss to coat.
