08/24/2019

Asian slaw (without pears) recipe

  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¾ tablespoon Red Boat fish sauce
  • Pinch salt
  • Grind of black pepper
  • 1 red jalapeno chile (remove seeds and ribs then diced fine)
  • 4 ounces grated carrots
  • 4 ounces packaged cole slaw mix
  • 4 scallions, green parts only, sliced thinly

Combine olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, fish sauce, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Add vegetables and toss to coat.

Posted at 05:23 AM in Food and Wine |

