Asian slaw (without pears) recipe

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

¾ tablespoon Red Boat fish sauce

Pinch salt

Grind of black pepper

1 red jalapeno chile (remove seeds and ribs then diced fine)

4 ounces grated carrots

4 ounces packaged cole slaw mix

4 scallions, green parts only, sliced thinly

Combine olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, fish sauce, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Add vegetables and toss to coat.