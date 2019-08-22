Duck Breasts with Hoisin Sauce Recipe

2 x duck breasts

4 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoon rice wine

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-1/2 teaspoon crushed ginger

1 teaspoon 5-spice powder

Salt and pepper

In a medium bowl, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine, garlic, ginger, 5-spice powder.

Season duck breasts with salt and pepper. Put in bowl with sauce to marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature.

Heat a medium nonstick pan over medium-high heat for a couple of minutes.

Remove breasts from bowl, scraping off and reserving the marinade, pat dry with paper towels.

Add duck breasts to pan skin down. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 15 minutes (20 for large breasts), removing fat as it renders. Flip to meat side and cook another 5 minutes. Remove breasts to a plate.

Add reserved marinade to pan and bring to a simmer. Let it cook for a minute or two. Return duck to pan and turn it over several times to glaze the breasts.

Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

Serve with a good Central Coast Pinot Noir and Asian Pear slaw.