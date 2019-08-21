Finding God in Game of Thrones

I've been reading The Imitation of Christ as my daily devotional. In today's reading, Thomas poses this question to God:

What can I do concerning my sins, except humbly confess them, regret them, and unceasingly plead for your pardon?

Which called to mind the scene from The Winds of Winter (Game of Thrones S06E10) in which Jon Snow is proclaimed King in the North:

LORD GLOVER: I did not fight beside you on the field and I will regret that until my dying day. A man can only admit when he was wrong and ask forgiveness.

JON SNOW: There’s nothing to forgive, my lord.

Glover has thus captured the same insight as Thomas; namely, that we are unable to do anything other than to admit our errors.

Of course, there is something to forgive. But Christ promises that he will forgive.