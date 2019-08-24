Hoison duck legs sous vide recipe

2 x duck legs

4 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed ginger

1 teaspoon 5-spice powder

Salt and pepper

Combine all ingredients other than the duck legs in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Put the duck legs in a heavy duty zip-top plastic bag and add the marinade. Rub thoroughly and put in refrigerator overnight.

Put your ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide in your spaghetti pot and fill with warm water to within an inch of the top. Set the Joule temperature to 167° and the time to 8 hours. Remove duck from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Reserve marinade.

Put each leg into its own Weston vacuum seal bag and remove the air and seal the bag using your trusty Weston Vacuum Sealer . Add bags to water bath (preventing them from touching as much as possible.)

When the 8-hour cooking time is up, remove bags from water bath and allow them to cool slightly. Preheat your broiler and broiler pan.

Add reserved marinade to a small pan (I like to use my All-Clad 8-Inch non-stick skillet ) and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for a couple of minutes. If the sauce is too thick, add a little more hoisin and soy sauce.

Open the bags with scissors being VERY careful. The legs will have rendered a lot of fat and some juice, which will be very hot. Blot legs dry with paper towels and allow to rest for 10 minutes or so at room temperature. Place legs on broiler pan, skin side up. Broil legs for five minutes.

Allow legs to rest at room temperature for 5 minutes. Then shred the meat using two forks, being sure to get as much of the crispy skin as possible.

Serve with soft flour tortillas (taco size), the reserved marinade/sauce, and the Asian pear slaw. We drank a four year old Central Coast Rhône Ranger red wine.