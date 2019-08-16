Should we worry about activist short sellers?

The WSJ reports that:

An accounting expert who raised red flags about Bernie Madoff ’s Ponzi scheme has a new target: General Electric Co. GE 9.74% In a research report posted online Thursday, Harry Markopolos alleges the struggling conglomerate has masked the depths of its problems, resulting in inaccurate and fraudulent financial filings with regulators.

Obviously, the Madoff angle is what makes the story hot news. From a policy perspective, however, the key part of the story is this aspect:

Mr. Markopolos said he and his colleagues are working with an undisclosed hedge fund, which is betting GE’s share price will decline. Mr. Markopolos’s group gave the investor access to the research before publication and will receive a portion of any trading proceeds. He declined to identify the hedge fund.

The concern, of course, is that activist short sellers may be engaged in market manipulation. On the other hand, activist shorts have sometimes done valuable service by exposing corporate misconduct, as Lawrence Delevinge reports:

Short selling, said to be as old as stock markets, used to be a low-profile affair where bearish investors relied on the media, analysts or regulators to take the lead in exposing over-valued companies. New tools such as Twitter and Seeking Alpha changed that, creating a small but prominent group of brash public activists. Successful campaigns that exposed corporate fraud or dubious practices, including Carson Block’s Sino-Forest Corp takedown and Andrew Left’s shorting of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, underscored short sellers’ role as market watchdogs. ... Yet targeted businesses say many short campaigns waged this decade amount to “short and distort” schemes. They accuse some activists of spreading false or misleading information to drive a stock down and then quickly cash out, a mirror image of “pump and dump,” where unscrupulous investors promote speculative stocks before selling out at the top.

Given that there is no evidence of systemic manipulation by activist shorts, I see no justification for new regulation. Targeted companies can fight back in the press and via social media, as well through litigation. The risk of liability--coupled with the risk of the company's stock not falling--should encourage the shorts to make sure that they have a strong case before starting a campaign.