Skirt steak with hoisin sauce recipe

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Siracha sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon 5 spice powder

Salt and pepper

2 scallions sliced thinly

12 ounces skirt steak cut into two pieces and trimmed of any connective tissue

Combine all ingredients other than the skirt steak in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add skirt steak and toss to coat. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Set broiler pan under broiler on top rack. Preheat broiler and pan for 10 minutes.

Remove steaks from marinade, scraping the marinade off into the bowl, and reserving the marinade. Transfer marinade to a small pan and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for a couple of minutes. Allow to cool.

Pat steaks dry with paper towels. Broil for about 3-4 minutes per side.

Allow steak to rest 5 minutes. Slice against the grain into small pieces. Toss steak with marinade.

Serve with a mature Russian River Valley Zinfandel and Asian slaw.