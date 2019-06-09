I miss having masters and servants: The Restatement (Third) of Agency messed up the terminology of vicarious liability

In the preceding post, I discussed the NY Times article discussing how Amazon outsources delivery services to what purport to be independent contractors, but who actually may well be servants. I explained that principals can be held vicariously liable for the torts of those agents who are servants but not those who are independent contractors.

The NYT article observed that:

FedEx has settled lawsuits in recent years brought by drivers who argued that they functioned as employees, not independent contractors. Last week, Uber and Lyft announced that they would spend $60 million to contest a proposed California law that would force them to treat their contract drivers as employees. In lawsuits, people injured in crashes and drivers in wage disputes have argued that Amazon retains so much control that it effectively is the drivers’ employer.

But are principals vicariously liable for torts of their employees? This brings us to a point of terminology that is one of my pet peeves. As I explain in my book, Agency, Partnerships, and LLCs: