Mesa Petroleum's T Boone Pickens has died, RIP

T. Boone Pickens Jr. Dies. Lots of memories, including the landmark case, Unocal v. Mesa Petroleum. And representing him at Baker Botts. And meeting him on Capitol Hill. And his role in Anatomy of a Merger. RIP https://t.co/i18Gg4ERip — Gordon Smith (@professor_smith) September 11, 2019

I once talked to Pickens about old stories of his raids, particularly Gulf, and the reception he got then vs activists today. My favorite quote: "One said 'He’s a fast buck artist.' Who in the hell wants to be a slow buck artist?" https://t.co/yUx33lMgsR — Dave Benoit (@DaveCBenoit) September 11, 2019