Mesa Petroleum's T Boone Pickens has died, RIP

T. Boone Pickens Jr. Dies. Lots of memories, including the landmark case, Unocal v. Mesa Petroleum. And representing him at Baker Botts. And meeting him on Capitol Hill. And his role in Anatomy of a Merger. RIP https://t.co/i18Gg4ERip— Gordon Smith (@professor_smith) September 11, 2019
I once talked to Pickens about old stories of his raids, particularly Gulf, and the reception he got then vs activists today. My favorite quote: "One said 'He’s a fast buck artist.' Who in the hell wants to be a slow buck artist?" https://t.co/yUx33lMgsR— Dave Benoit (@DaveCBenoit) September 11, 2019
There’s a great moment in this documentary at about 17:20 where T Boone Pickens calls himself a geologist and Sir James Goldsmith calls himself a grocer. If you were engaged in the corporate takeover wars of the 1980s, that’s Robin Williams level comedy. https://t.co/8lyitpfpg6 pic.twitter.com/3V5L2qUthz— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 4, 2019
Social Media