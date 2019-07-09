Nell Minow on the Business Roundtable Corporate Purpose

Ms Minow and I have frequently disagreed over the years, but we're largely on the same page in disparaging the new BRT statement on corporate purpose. She's got an excellent 6-point commentary over at the Harvard Forum that is well worth reading.
